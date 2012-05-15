Abouel Fotouh and ShafiQ exchanges the accusations

Abouel Fotouh’s campaign announced in a statement that Shafiq’s campaign rented thugs from the dissolved National Democratic Party who beat the campaign members in Daqahlya on 13th of the current month while they were peacefully protesting Shafiq’s visit, and have been threatened to be assassinated if they did not stop their campaign.
It added that the next day, some some of those thugs attacked Abouel Fotouh’s followers while they were meeting in a shop owned by a fellow supporter. The thugs destroyed the shop and threatened them all to be killed if they left their homes.
They added also that those thugs has surrounded the police station to stop them of reporting the accident, that made them went back to their homes.
Mohamed Qutry, one of Shafiq’s campaign coordinators, denied all that claims in statements to the state-owned daily Al-Ahram.
he also accused Abouel Fotouh’s followers of tearing down the banners of Shafiq’s campaign.
“The Brotherhood is trying to destroy the elections, but God will not allow them to do so,” Qutary declared.
