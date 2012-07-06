Hekayetna " Our Story " By Ultras Ahlawy

Over 2 years, from the beginning of the revolution until now, I didn't join any party or any political movement, simply I don't like to go into pieces, I love Unity, I find this unity in the Ultras groups, I am already a part of Ultras white knights, we were running here and there clashing with the other groups and so on, but after the revolution It was different, at the past Football divided us, we were fighting each other, but after the revolution we found the missed Unity.
although being Zamalkawy but I wanna show all the respect for Ahly's fans and Ultras, they proved, we proved that we are able to take the responsibility, It was one of the darkest days in my life when I was watching the massacre which happened in Port-Said stadium, was burning inside of this slaughter.
I would like to write about this songs, created by Ultras Ahlawy Red Devils, all I have to say is that this song " AWESOME "
The Song Lyrics
When we came, football was full of lies and deception:
It was a distraction, and a mask for the authority.
They try to polish it and make it the country's concern:
They forgot the stadium, filled with thousands.
[try to] Kill the idea more and more.
Injustice is everywhere.
I will never forget your past,
You were the regime slave.
When the revolution erupted, we took to the streets all over the nation: We died for Freedom and the fall of corruption heads.
We are not done yet, as the regime is still kicking: The interior police of the [regime] dogs and injustice is everywhere.
[try to] Kill the revolution more and more.
The word "Freedom" drives you crazy!
No matter how brutal the warden is, he's a chicken against my voice.
We said it in the stadium, in front of millions: Down with the regime that kills our generation every day.
They set us up and did the unthinkable: They killed our most precious friends, and the youth dream.
In Port Said, the victims saw Treachery before death.
They saw a regime that presents chaos as its only alternative.
That regime thought its grip will make it untouchable.
And make the revolutionary people kneel to the military rule. Not anymore!
Unleash more of your dogs [police], and spread chaos everywhere.
I will never trust you, nor let you control me one more day.
In Port Said, the dogs [regime thugs] were unleashed on the people.
When SCAF opened the doors, they [regime thugs] charged on the people: spreading chaos, and killing the most precious youth.
Of them [the youth] were engineers, workers, and children too.
The passed away, while their dream was an end to your [military] rule.
Oh, SCAF you bastards. How much money is a martyr's blood?
You sold our blood cheap: to protect the regime which you are a part of
