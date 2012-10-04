Morsi grants Sadat & El-Shazli highest medal for October War 'victory'

The medals were presented to relatives of the two men at the presidential palace in Heliopolis on Wednesday.
Sadat was also granted an additional medal of honour for his role during the war.
President Morsi is set to attend a military parade on Saturday to celebrate the 39th anniversary of the 1973 War, commonly known as the 6 October War or the Yom Kippur War.
Morsi is scheduled to meet with members of the Egyptian armed forces on Thursday at the defence ministry.
The Nile Medal was recently granted to former leader of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces and defence minister, Hussein Tantawi, and former chief of staff Sami Anan, after President Morsi had forced them to retire in early August.
Source : Ahram Online
0 comments:
Post a Comment