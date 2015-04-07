From Korea to the Middle East, Hounds: The Last Hope will be coming to you!

Hounds is a new game genre: a Massively, Multiplayer, Online, Squad Based Role-playing Shooter (MMORPS). Packed with explosive action, and cutting edge graphics, crossing the extra mile for a role-playing game. Players participate in 5 different types of game play from a Single Player campaign, to outstanding PvP action, all while increasing their arsenal.
RPS rewards both personal talent and characters power. The characters’ stats, items, skills and features define the thin line between the victory and defeat. Players have to unite and work as one in order to protect the humanity.
Yes! you didn’t hear wrong; the keyword is unite. This time, an online game doesn’t want competition between players, instead of it Hounds calls you to re-unite and act as a team against the deadly virus that has spread to Earth. No distance, no boundries, no limits, one army united wherever you are.
Visit http://www.houndsonline.com/en/ , and sign up for the closed beta starting, Thursday, April 2nd, 2015.
Trailer video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Miyonsnr5e8
Gameplay video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jom-LQLBpbU
Hounds Online “The Last Hope” could be the chance for you to show to the others how a strong soldier you are.
Stay tuned for the exciting news!
Netmarble EMEA
Netmarble EMEA was founded by Netmarble Games (founded in 2000) which published the world’s first F2P game with 100% investment. The aim is to meet the products of Netmarble Games and other game studios with users in Europe, Turkey, Middle East and Africa, and to provide a high quality entertainment.
Netmarble EMEA will bring high quality online PC games such as Hounds, Mstar and Goley, and popular super hits from Asia such as Modoo Marble, Goley Mobile and Monster Taming to local users.
Netmarble Games is the owner of Joygame, one of the most popular game portals in Europe, Turkey, Middle East and Africa regions. Joygame is the marketing partner of Netmarble EMEA.
