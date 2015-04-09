There is no “I” in “Team”!

We follow the journey of 19-year-old Private Cormack, who found the family he never had in his Delta Squad. Soldiers depend on each other to fight the deadly virus; one soldier’s existence can save someone else’s life.
The series emphasize on the comradery between players. The unity and the strategy the entire platoon needs to follow in order to finish and win their missions.
“The ones you left behind will be the future you hold on your hand”. Leave no man behind. The brotherhood is your family and you fight to protect your family at all cost.
Hounds: The Last Hope videos are published in English, with subtitles available in French, German, and Arabic. You can watch them all on the official Hounds Channel
Players registered for Hounds: The Last Hope Closed Beta can now download the client onto their PCs, ready to play when the Closed Beta launches next week.
To download the client, visit the official site at http://www.houndsonline.com/en/ and install the game in preparation for when battle commences. It’s not too late to join the cause, as players can still register for Closed Beta.
You can follow Hounds, shown as one of Online RPS (Role Playing Shooter) games with the best quality, via visiting its official website: http://www.houndsonline.com/en/
